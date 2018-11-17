How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
Oregon Ducks (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)
Current records: Oregon 6-4; Arizona St. 6-4
What to Know
Oregon will take on Arizona St. at home at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the matchup is anything like the 37-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Oregon were humbled last Saturday. They fell to Utah 25-32. Oregon got a solid performance out of Dillon Mitchell, who caught 8 passes for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Arizona St. might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They skirted past UCLA 31-28. The overall outcome was to be expected, but UCLA made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Arizona St.'s victory lifted them to 6-4 while Oregon's loss dropped them down to 6-4. We'll find out if Arizona St. can add another positive mark to their record or if Oregon can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Arizona St.'s step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Prediction
The Ducks are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Sun Devils.
This season, Oregon are 3-5-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 6-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
Oregon have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona St..
- 2017 - Arizona State Sun Devils 37 vs. Oregon Ducks 35
- 2016 - Oregon Ducks 54 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 35
- 2015 - Arizona State Sun Devils 55 vs. Oregon Ducks 61
