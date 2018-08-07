Independent investigation into death of Maryland’s Jordan McNair sets completion date

The independent investigation into the death of Maryland player Jordan McNair is to be completed by Sept. 15.

That was among the revelations in the consulting agreement with noted athletic trainer Rod Walters obtained by CBS Sports through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The scope of Walters' investigation is "a detailed analysis of the policies" regarding "treatment protocols, emergency action plans, weather plans, heat illness, Sickle Cell Trait, psychological disorders, physician access."

McNair died June 13 of what his family said was heatstroke; he collapsed at practice on May 29. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman underwent a liver transplant while hospitalized.

Three college football players have died since late May, all during or after an offseason practice. The latest was Garden City (Kansas) Community College defensive tackle Braeden Bradforth, who was found "medically distressed" in his dorm room following the team's first fall practice, according to reports. Coach Jeff Sims told CBS Sports that doctors believe Bradforth's death might have been related to a blood clot.

According to the agreement, Walters will review the football programs, "procedures and protocols involving student-athlete health and safety …" Also under scrutiny is how Maryland is "responding to health emergencies during or after" practice or conditioning sessions.

Maryland has admitted McNair became distressed while running a series of 10, 110-yard sprints the day he collapsed.

Walters is being paid $24,000 for his work. Maryland athletic director Damon Evans previously told CBS Sports that Walters will "look at us from top to bottom. … We're giving him everything we have written."

Walters is a former hall of fame trainer, most notably with South Carolina.