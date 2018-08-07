Independent investigation into death of Maryland’s Jordan McNair sets completion date
McNair, 19, died after collapsing at practice on May 29
The independent investigation into the death of Maryland player Jordan McNair is to be completed by Sept. 15.
That was among the revelations in the consulting agreement with noted athletic trainer Rod Walters obtained by CBS Sports through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The scope of Walters' investigation is "a detailed analysis of the policies" regarding "treatment protocols, emergency action plans, weather plans, heat illness, Sickle Cell Trait, psychological disorders, physician access."
McNair died June 13 of what his family said was heatstroke; he collapsed at practice on May 29. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman underwent a liver transplant while hospitalized.
Three college football players have died since late May, all during or after an offseason practice. The latest was Garden City (Kansas) Community College defensive tackle Braeden Bradforth, who was found "medically distressed" in his dorm room following the team's first fall practice, according to reports. Coach Jeff Sims told CBS Sports that doctors believe Bradforth's death might have been related to a blood clot.
According to the agreement, Walters will review the football programs, "procedures and protocols involving student-athlete health and safety …" Also under scrutiny is how Maryland is "responding to health emergencies during or after" practice or conditioning sessions.
Maryland has admitted McNair became distressed while running a series of 10, 110-yard sprints the day he collapsed.
Walters is being paid $24,000 for his work. Maryland athletic director Damon Evans previously told CBS Sports that Walters will "look at us from top to bottom. … We're giving him everything we have written."
Walters is a former hall of fame trainer, most notably with South Carolina.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CBS Sports 129: Alabama opens at No. 1
Alabama starts the 2018 campaign atop our rankings of all 129 FBS college football program...
-
Ohio State fans rally for Urban Meyer
This is simply not a good look for the Buckeyes
-
UNC suspends 13 for selling shoes
The North Carolina roster will be rather thin when the season begins
-
Spartans' corner out two months
Josiah Scott started 12 games for the Spartans as a freshman
-
Candid Coaches: Is Bama really the best?
It's tough to stop the Tide, whether on the field or when looking ahead to any given seaso...
-
FCS coach to retire after 39 seasons
Jimmye Laycock, 70, has one of the longest uninterrupted tenures in college football histo...