Longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz reaffirmed his intent to continue coach the team in a statement released Wednesday night. The declaration comes amid the pending departure of his son, Brian Ferentz, who joined the program in 2012 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2017.

Kirk Ferentz's tenure at Iowa dates back to 1999. He holds a 204-138 record with the Hawkeyes.

"While my immediate focus is on finishing the season strong, I love coaching and my intent is to continue coaching here at the University of Iowa," Ferentz said. "We have built something very special here and I plan to coach until I am no longer passionate about the game, players or coaches."

The statement echoed thoughts he expressed during his radio show Wednesday.

"Until they tell me to sit down, I'll probably keep going," he said.

The Hawkeyes announced earlier this week that the younger Ferentz will not return to his position in 2024, though he will remain on staff through Iowa's bowl game. The decision comes after the Hawkeyes fell 12-10 to Minnesota, the program's first loss against the Golden Gophers since 2015.

"Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season," Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. "Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator's contract make this a unique situation. After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President (Barbara) Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule."

Ferentz signed a contract amendment over the offseason that required the Hawkeyes to average at least 25 points per game as a team and reach seven wins. If Iowa failed to reach those thresholds, Ferentz's contract would not be renewed.

Currently, Iowa is averaging just 19.5 points per game and headed in the wrong direction. The Hawkeyes have only reached 25 points in two individual games this season and none since Sept. 30. According to SportsLine projections, Ferentz's offense is 13.53% behind the pace he needs to reach the 325-point plateau.