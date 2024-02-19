The Los Angeles Rams plan to hire Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as their pass game specialist, ESPN reports. Scheelhaase will join Sean McVay's coaching staff for the 2024 season and replace Jake Peetz, who left to become the pass game coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Scheelhaase, 33, started his coaching career with his alma mater, Illinois, shortly after his playing career ended in 2013. He was hired to work with running backs in 2015 and served as an offensive analyst from 2016-17.

He joined Iowa State's coaching staff in 2018 and spent six seasons with the program in various roles. Iowa State hired him as its running backs coach before moving him to coach the wide receivers the following season.

Scheelhaase was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. The Cyclones offense improved under his guidance and averaged six more points per game (20.2 to 26.2) than in 2022. Iowa State also led the nation with 11 touchdown plays of at least 50 yards.

Scheelhaase also helped oversee the development of Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht. The redshirt freshman earned the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award after throwing for 3,120 yards and 23 touchdowns. Scheelhaase was also a member of the Iowa State staff when former Cyclone great and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was on the team.

The move continues a growing trend of college coaches departing for the professional ranks this past offseason. The list includes Boston College coach Jeff Hafley (now the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator), Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (now the Los Angeles Chargers coach) and Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb (now the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator) to name a few.