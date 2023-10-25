The Jacksonville State Gamecocks play three of their final four games of the regular season on the road, beginning with Wednesday's Conference USA matchup against the FIU Panthers. Jacksonville State (6-2, 4-1) owns the second-best road record in the conference at 2-1 as it followed a loss at Coastal Carolina with victories at Sam Houston and Middle Tennessee. FIU (4-4, 1-4) has dropped its last two home games after winning its first two. The Gamecocks posted a 19-10 victory on the road in their only previous meeting with the Panthers in 2020.

Kickoff at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Gamecocks are 9-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville State vs. FIU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Here are several college football odds and trends for FIU vs. Jacksonville State:

Jacksonville State vs. FIU spread: Gamecocks -9

Jacksonville State vs. FIU over/under: 47.5 points

Jacksonville State vs. FIU money line: Gamecocks -344, Panthers +271

JSU: The Gamecocks are 5-2-1 against the spread in their first season in FBS

FIU: The Panthers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 home conference games

Jacksonville State vs. FIU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Jacksonville State can cover

The Gamecocks will be looking for Zion Webb to come up with an effort similar to the one he gave in last week's 20-17 win against Western Kentucky. The redshirt senior set a career high by gaining 146 yards on the ground and threw for 218 yards, his highest total of the season. It was the second 100-yard rushing performance of the year for Webb, who ran for 101 versus Middle Tennessee on Oct. 4.

Jacksonville State's defense stepped up against the Hilltoppers, limiting them to 69 yards and keeping them off the scoreboard in the second half. The Gamecocks have been strong all season as they are the only team in Conference USA that allows fewer than five yards per play (4.9). The club ranks first in the conference with 25 sacks, second with 11 interceptions and third with 17 total takeaways.

Why FIU can cover

The Panthers have one of the top receivers in the nation in Kris Mitchell. The junior is seventh in the country and first in Conference USA with 711 receiving yards after making eight catches for 75 yards and a touchdown against Sam Houston. Mitchell ranks fifth in the conference with five TD receptions and 20th nationally with an average of 88.9 yards per contest.

Jacksonville State has been strong in red-zone defense as it has allowed opponents to score on 23 of their 30 opportunities to rank third in Conference USA. Senior linebacker Donovan Manuel is third in FBS in forced fumbles (0.50 per game), 12th in solo tackles (5.4) and 20th in total tackles (9.9). Linebacker Alex Nobles is first on the Panthers with 3.5 sacks after notching a total of two in 14 games over his previous three seasons while defensive back CJ Christian has recorded three of the team's six interceptions.

