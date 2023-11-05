LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 42-28 loss to Alabama after taking a violent hit from edge rusher Dallas Turner. Turner was flagged for roughing the passer on the hit, giving the Tigers a free first down. Daniels was placed in concussion protocol and remained in the injury tent for the final 11 minutes of the game.

It looked as if Turner made helmet-to-helmet contact with Daniels, and the LSU quarterback's head bounced off the turf as he was tackled. Daniels remained down for a while before athletic trainers came out and worked on him. He briefly exited the contest, allowing backup Garrett Nussmeier to take the field, before reentering one play later. After an LSU false start and timeout, Daniels was officially removed from the game and went to the injury tent.

A video of Turner's hit can be seen below:

Prior to exiting the game, Daniels was putting together one of the best performances of his career. He completed 15 of his 24 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 163 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. He did throw an interception on a tipped pass that allowed Alabama to take a 42-28 lead early in the fourth quarter, the largest advantage for either team all night.

Without Daniels in the game, Nussmeier threw two straight incompletions and the Tigers had an illegal procedure penalty, leading to a punt down two touchdowns with about 11 minutes to play. Nussmeier completed just 5 of his 10 passes for 53 yards and could not will LSU into a comeback.