Jeremy Pruitt jokingly presents a strategy for Tennessee to keep the ball away from potent Alabama offense
The Volunteers and Crimson Tide will square off Saturday night in Tuscaloosa
Tennessee will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 1 Alabama Saturday night in the rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October." The Vols will be lucky if the game isn't over by the third quarter considering they opened as nearly five-touchdown underdogs to the Crimson Tide.
The Volunteers will be without linebacker Henry To'o To'o for the first half after the freshman was popped for a targeting call in the second half of last weekend's victory over Mississippi State. He is second on the team in tackles with 34 and fourth in tackles for loss with 2.5. So what's the game plan in his absence? Coach Jeremy Pruitt could turn to an incredibly creative strategy to keep the ball away from the deadly Alabama offense.
"I was thinking about there's a high school team over in Arkansas, they always onside kick, they never punt," he said. "I've never seen them play, [but] I always hear people talk about it. In fact, I think they played one of the high school teams here in our state this year, somebody was talking about it. So, we really kind of considered that as our game plan. Just don't give them the ball, if we can do that."
The team that he is referring to is Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. The Bruins and coach Kevin Kelley have won seven state championships since 2003, and have established themselves as one of the most prolific high school offensive teams in the country.
Pruitt, of course isn't serious about calling onside kicks every time out against Alabama.
"We'll play Daniel Bituli and we'll play Q (Quavaris Crouch), we'll play J.J. (Peterson), Solon (Page), we'll play Aaron Beasley -- whoever gives us the best opportunity at success."
Can you imagine if he isn't joking? Considering the way Alabama's offense moves up and down the field, it's not the worst idea in the world.
The two rivals will tee it up at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
130: Ohio State jumps Alabama for No. 1
The Buckeyes bounced the Crimson Tide from the top spot despite being off in Week 7
-
Auburn at LSU picked for SEC on CBS
A top-15 matchup in Death Valley will set the stage for the SEC West race
-
UVA DB Hall out for the season
Hall suffered the injury in the second quarter of Friday night's loss to Miami
-
The Monday After: Finding the true No. 1
Based on resumes alone, it's hard to make a case for either Alabama or Clemson
-
Nebraska, Illinois to play in Ireland
The Cornhuskers and Illini will play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic
-
Power Rankings: LSU takes over No. 1
At the midway point, the SEC and Big Ten are proving to be the class of college football in...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game