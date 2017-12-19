Lane Kiffin agrees to lengthy 10-year extension to stay at FAU

What does a 10-win season, a Conference USA championship and becoming a program's second-winningest coach in just one year earn? For FAU coach Lane Kiffin, a 10-year deal.

Kiffin and the Owls agreed to new deal that will keep Kiffin in Boca Raton, Florida, for a decade, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

"This is further proof of FAU's unbridled ambition," Florida Atlantic University president Dr. John Kelly told ESPN's Chris Low, who first reported the extension.

Added Kiffin: "We are grateful that the president and university are this excited about what we are doing here at FAU and into the future, although our focus remains completely on the team and this historic season finale tonight on ESPN."

Kiffin and the Owls will take on Akron on Tuesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The staggering length of the contract suggests that Kiffin truly believes what he told ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM last month.

"You are not going to get coach speak here," Kiffin said. "When I say I'm happy here, that's what every coach says. But I really am. It's a very unique situation: a) we have a great team, b) a ton of them come back, almost the whole team comes back. And we love living here. There's a family element that's awesome. My dad's here. My brother's a coordinator. Mom's here. My brother's four kids. We've got a president that wants football to win, came from Clemson and envisions this place being like Clemson some day."

While becoming "Clemson" might be a bit of a stretch considering the Tigers are in the ACC and have all of the perks of being in a Power Five conference, there's no doubt that Kiffin has momentum headed in the right direction in Boca Raton. His 10 wins place him second all-time at FAU in wins behind Howard Schnellenberger, who went 58-74 from 2001-11.

Will Kiffin stay for the duration of the decade-long contract? That depends on the details and, specifically, how much the buyout is if he chooses to leave. But it appears that Kiffin is comfortable staying at FAU long-term if that chance to coach at a major Power Five program never materializes.