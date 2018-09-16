LOOK: Officials miss double forward pass by Houston during crazy play vs. Texas Tech

Marquez Stevenson got away with another forward pass after catching the ball himself

One of the wildest plays from Texas Tech's 63-49 victory over Houston shouldn't have counted. 

Houston got away with a double forward pass when wide receiver Marquez Stevenson took matters into his own hands by throwing to Keith Corbin while trying to reverse field on his own reception. The pass didn't look intended at all, as Stevenson was bottled up quickly by the Texas Tech defense. Still, Corbin raced up the sidelines for a 31-yard gain and gave the Cougars a first down. Three plays later, they scored to tie the game at 35. 

This was some risky, but quick thinking by Stevenson. However, it's something the officials should have caught. According to NCAA Rule 7 Section 3 Article 2D, a pass is illegal if "it is the second forward pass during the same down." 

The result of the play didn't change the tide of the game, but if things were closer, or if Houston had won, it would have been more noteworthy. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

