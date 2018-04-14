LOOK: Temple puts Twitter handles of players on football jerseys for spring game
Now you'll know how to reach every member of the Temple football team
Over the past decade, Twitter has exploded on the social media scene as a tool for everybody to connect, share ideas and have a little fun. Now, if you want to reach any member of the Temple football team, all you have to do is watch its spring game.
Instead of last names on the back of jerseys, the school put the Twitter user names of its players ahead of Saturday's game.
What a creative idea from second-year coach Geoff Collins and his staff. We've seen hashtags for teams painted in the end zones, including #HailState at Mississippi State, but player Twitter handles on jerseys is a new one.
-
NCAA panel approves new touchback rule
This is part of the NCAA's ongoing tweaks to increase player safety
-
FSU QB Francois cited for possession
Francois is in a battle to be the starting quarterback for first-year coach Willie Taggart
-
Teams unlikely to win 10 again in 2018
It's hard to win 10 games, and for these teams it'll be especially difficult in 2018
-
Primers for a big day of spring games
With several spring games on the schedule, you'll get your football fix this weekend
-
Wilton Speight to transfer to UCLA
Speight will be immediately eligible for the Bruins after graduating from Michigan
-
MSU students busted breaking into Bama
Clanga, clanga, clanga went the handcuffs