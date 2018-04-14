LOOK: Temple puts Twitter handles of players on football jerseys for spring game

Over the past decade, Twitter has exploded on the social media scene as a tool for everybody to connect, share ideas and have a little fun. Now, if you want to reach any member of the Temple football team, all you have to do is watch its spring game.

Instead of last names on the back of jerseys, the school put the Twitter user names of its players ahead of Saturday's game.

What a creative idea from second-year coach Geoff Collins and his staff. We've seen hashtags for teams painted in the end zones, including #HailState at Mississippi State, but player Twitter handles on jerseys is a new one.