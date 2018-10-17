LOOK: Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt accurately calls out an Auburn offensive play pre-snap
Auburn might want to look into switching up the offense a bit
Auburn may have put up 24 points against Tennessee in a devastating 30-24 loss on Saturday, but it wasn't pretty. Jarrett Stidham threw a pair of picks and lost a fumble in a 322-yard game, and the Tigers scored just seven points in the second half. The loss dropped Auburn to 1-3 in the SEC, and has a season that began with high expectations looking grim.
Part of the reason Auburn's offense may have struggled at times Saturday is because it's hard to move the ball when your opponent knows what you're doing. On Auburn's final drive, video from Knoxville anchor Caleb Nole shows Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt -- who has an extensive defensive background -- instructing his players on what Auburn was going to do pre-snap.
Specifically, you can hear Pruitt shouting at Tennessee cornerback Baylen Buchanan, "Baylen it's coming to your guy!" If you're Auburn, that is not ideal. Spoiler alert: The play did go to Baylen's guy.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, who was once hailed for his offensive schemes, seems to have trouble finding any rhythm whatsoever this year. If Pruitt is finding patterns, it stands to reason other teams are doing the same. Auburn needs to innovate, and it needs to do it fast, offensively. Having clips like this go viral is downright embarrassing.
