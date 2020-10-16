WWE superstar Roman Reigns recently returned at SummerSlam from a long hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since attacking "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at the pay-per-view, Reigns has adopted a new catchphrase of "Wreck Everyone & Leave."

On Friday, Georgia Tech posted on social media that Reigns gifted the entire football team "Wreck Everyone & Leave" T-shirts ahead of their matchup against No. 1 Clemson on Saturday. Reigns, real name Joe Anoa'i, was a three-year starter at defensive tackle for the Yellow Jackets in the mid-2000s.

It's going to be a big 24-hour period for the Georgia Tech family, considering that the Yellow Jackets have a tall task in top-ranked Clemson. With the gift of the "Wreak Everyone & Leave" shirts, Reigns is hoping to inspire his former team. In addition, Reigns will be taking on former WWE universal champion Braun Strowman in a singles match on WWE Smackdown Friday night.

Strowman was the universal champion heading into SummerSlam before dropping the title to "The Fiend." Following their SummerSlam match, Reigns returned and attacked both men to set the stage for a triple threat title match at WWE Payback. Reigns won that match tp reclaim the universal championship, and has held the title ever since.

Anoa'i had a very productive football career before transitioning into wrestling. He was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2006 after racking up 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games for Georgia Tech. Anoa'i was also a team captain during his senior season in 2006 and started the final three years of his collegiate career.

Following his time at Georgia Tech, Anoa'i went undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft and signed with the Minnesota Vikings in May 2007. However, Anoa'i's time with the Vikings was brief as he was ultimately released. In August 2007, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Anoa'i but released him before that season began.