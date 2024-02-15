LSU running back Trey Holly was arrested Thursday on three felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, according to the Union Parish Sheriff's Office in Farmerville, Louisiana. Holly turned himself in and was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center. He is being held on a $512,000 bond. LSU has suspended Holly indefinitely from all team activities, a school spokesperson told ESPN.

Holly was one of three people arrested in connection with a Feb. 9 shooting that left two people injured, NOLA.com reports. The Union Parish Sheriff's Office determined that the shooting stemmed from earlier altercations at a set of apartment buildings. The sheriff's investigation also found that at least three shooters fired multiple rounds.

Holly just wrapped up his freshman season with the Tigers. He finished the year with 11 carries for 110 yards and one touchdown and preserved his redshirt eligibility by playing in just three games. He had 91 of those yards and scored his lone touchdown on the season in a blowout win against Army.

Holly signed with LSU in 2023 out of Union Parish High School in Farmerville. A three-star prospect, he was as the No. 39 running back in his class and the No. 25 player in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He started playing varsity football as an eighth grader and holds the state of Louisiana's all-time high school rushing record with 10,523 yards.