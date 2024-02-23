South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium has hosted plenty of seismic SEC football showdowns over the years. Now, the venue is set to host a different kind of major football event as European soccer powers Liverpool F.C. and Manchester United will square off inside the 77,559-seat stadium on August 3.

The clubs announced the game Friday in tandem with South Carolina. It will be part of the "Rivals in Red" tour of friendly matches that will also feature stops in Los Angels and Philadelphia as the soccer clubs gear up for the regular season.

"We are excited to host two of the greatest sports brands in the world at Williams-Brice Stadium," South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said. "We look forward to having this wonderful and historic match, bringing soccer fans to attend from all over our state and region to the Midlands. This event highlights the collaborative spirit between the University, the city and the state."

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer lended his support to what is an unprecedented move for an SEC venue.

"We've known how special this place is," he said in a video announcing the game. "And now, it's time for the rest of the world to learn, too."

Tickets go on sale next week for the game, which South Carolina officals are dubbing, "the biggest international soccer match in the history of the state."

"This event offers a rare opportunity to watch in person two of the best Premier League teams right here in Columbia," South Carolina president Michael Amiridis said. "As a lifelong European football fan, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of spectators at Williams-Brice Stadium for a great match."