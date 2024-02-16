The 2024 Michigan football coaching staff is close to being completed after new head coach Sherrone Moore hired Houston Texans assistant Stephen Adegoke as the team's defensive backs coach. Adegoke was part of Michigan's program as an analyst for the 2021 season before gaining pro experience with the 49ers and Texans. Now that Moore is putting the finishing touches on his staff, he will continue working on his first Michigan football recruiting class. The Wolverines already have three commitments for the 2025 cycle, including quarterback Carter Smith. They'll also have a hole at defensive back with Keon Sabb entering the college football transfer portal, but could get a leg-up at linebacker.

There are several other storylines emerging under Moore's leadership in Ann Arbor, including the hiring of a general manager. If you want to see the latest Michigan recruiting news and updates on the staff and 2024 team, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Michigan Insider, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Michigan.

The team at The Michigan Insider is providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the defensive coordinator coaching search, including insights from Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, Zach Shaw and Alejandro Zuniga. The unrivaled insider team has the latest Michigan recruiting news and the inside scoop on the Michigan coaching search.

The team at The Michigan Insider already has several recruiting updates from Moore's first few weeks on the job, along with staff updates and an outlook for the 2024 roster. Head to The Michigan Insider now to see see the latest news.

Sherrone Moore Michigan recruiting and coaching updates

A trio of Michigan coaches stopped by the school of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall shortly after Moore was officially promoted. Marshall was considered a priority for Harbaugh's staff, and that has carried over to the new regime. He has offers from some of the top schools around the country, and he has already visited Ann Arbor on several occasions, including the weekend of the rivalry win over Ohio State.

Marshall is the top player in Illinois for the 2025 class and is the No. 22 prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. With nearly 30 schools already giving him offers, Moore's staff has shown that they want to keep Marshall a priority. He spoke with The Michigan Insider regarding his last visit to Ann Arbor, and the team of experts also has insight about when his next visit to campus will be.

The Wolverines also are taking a big swing in the 2026 class by offering five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell out of Missouri. He's the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 2 overall player in that cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Wolverines join a loaded offer list that includes Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and many others, so chasing recruits of this caliber will be a big test for Moore. Cantwell recently spoke with 247Sports about his level of interest in Michigan, and you can see what he has to say right here.

As for the coaching staff, the Wolverines made a big addition in Martindale, but they're losing an important staff member as The Michigan Insider reports that defensive backs coach Steve Clinksdale will join Harbaugh's staff in Los Angeles. Clinksdale had originally decided to stay on with Moore, but he reserved course a few days later.



The Wolverines are also hiring Sean Magee, who has been working as the Chief of Staff for the Chicago Bears since 2022, to be the program's general manager. In an era where roster movement is more common than ever in college football, many programs are designating a general manager or similar position to help manage personnel, and Magee will fill that important role on Michigan's staff. The Michigan Insider has updates on how hiring Martindale could impact recruiting.

The Michigan Insider staff is also turning their attention to a new-look 2024 squad. New offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell does not have the luxury of relying on a veteran quarterback following JJ McCarthy's departure to the NFL. McCarthy led the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 season that was capped off with a national title, so his replacement has big shoes to fill.

Juniors Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal are at the center of the competition, but Davis Warren and Jadyn Davis are also on the roster. While Orji did not throw any passes during the 2023 season, he rushed 15 times for 86 yards and a touchdown across six games. He had two carries for 15 yards against Washington in the national championship, suggesting that he could have a leg up on the competition for the starting job. TMI has the latest comments from new offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell on the QB competition right here.

How to get Michigan 247Sports updates

The Wolverines are also locking in on one of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 class. He's eyeing a return trip to Ann Arbor, and he's sharing his latest plans right here.

Who are the top recruits that Michigan's new coaching staff is targeting right now, and who else is Michigan targeting for its staff? Go to The Michigan Insider to see all the latest Michigan recruiting and coaching search news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Wolverines, and find out.