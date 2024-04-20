The Maize vs. Blue Game for Michigan football is always an exciting affair, but this year's Michigan Football Spring Game may be among the most anticipated ever. Coming off their first national championship in over 25 years, the Michigan Wolverines football team will showcase the unit that hopes to defend that crown on Saturday at noon ET. Michigan Stadium will host the 2024 Maize vs. Blue Game, with Sherrone Moore getting his first opportunity as a full-time head coach as he succeeds Jim Harbaugh, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Many players from last year's championship squad are expected to be taken the following week in the NFL Draft, so the Michigan spring game will be an opportunity for the next wave of Wolverines to display their talents. RB Donovan Edwards and TE Colston Loveland are some of the top returning players, but a program like Michigan doesn't suffer from a lack of talent. Which new faces should be on your radar ahead of the 2024 Michigan spring game? If you want to see the latest Michigan football news, you should join The Michigan Insider, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Michigan Wolverines, before the 2024 Michigan football spring game kicks off.

Insight on the Michigan quarterback battle

McCarthy will likely be picked early in the 2024 NFL Draft and replacing his efficiency will be tough after he completed 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions as a junior in 2023.

Michigan has a potentially dynamic option to replace him, however, in Alex Orji. The Wolverines used him as a runner in some of their biggest moments last season as he took multiple carries against Ohio State, in the Big Ten Championship Game and both playoff matchups. That part of his game is strong, but with just one career pass attempt, the Maize vs. Blue Game will be a chance for him to show off his arm.

The job is far from guaranteed for him though. Jayden Denegal, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren and true freshman Jadyn Davis are all in the mix as well. Tuttle has the most experience, while Davis, the No. 9 QB in the 2024 class according to 247Sports, might have the most long-term upside.

Michigan's defense looks to remain elite under new staff

The Wolverines led the nation in scoring defense last season, while also ranking in the top six of the country versus the run, versus the pass and total defense. However, there is a lot of turnover from that unit, including the team losing its leading tackler, Junior Colson, leading sack artist, Jaylen Harrell, and defensive coordinator as Jesse Minter followed Harbaugh to the NFL. Longtime coach Don "Wink" Martindale replaces Minter, and he has over 30 years of experience at the college and pro levels. Last season as the New York Giants' DC, his team led the NFL in takeaways, and he previously coached not only alongside Jim Harbaugh but also under both John Harbaugh and their father Jack Harbaugh.

In terms of personnel, Michigan has two incoming four-star defenders in LB Jeremiah Beasley and S Jacob Oden. Both in-state prospects are ranked No. 26 at their respective positions in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports. Additionally, the Wolverines landed LB Jaishawn Barham from the transfer portal after he was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention at Maryland. With a handful of returning starters to help maintain continuity, the defense should again be the biggest strength for the 2024 Michigan Wolverines football team and a unit to keep an eye on in the Maize vs. Blue Game 2024. Get the latest defensive depth chart notes and analysis by joining The Michigan Insider.

The staff at The Michigan Insider also has updates on the rebuilt offensive line, scheme changes and an emerging safety who "has really stepped up" this spring.

