Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter was carted off the field after suffering an apparent left leg injury late in the third quarter of a 30-24 win over No. 2 Ohio State. Zinter's leg was rolled on during a pass blocking set and the cart immediately came on to take him off the field as he was attended to by medical personnel. He was taken from the stadium to the hospital for further treatment.

The senior right guard ranks as the best lineman on Michigan's roster and has played more than 600 snaps for the Wolverines in 2023. He was a named preseason and midseason All-American by the Associated Press, a Campbell Trophy finalist and remains a contender for postseason All-America honors. Zinter has been a mainstay on Michigan's back-to-back Joe Moore Award units.

With Zinter sidelined, Michigan slid tackle Karson Barnhart down to right guard and put senior tackle Trent Jones at right tackle. One play after Zinter was taken off, running back Blake Corum broke off a 22-yard touchdown run to give the Wolverines a second-half lead.

Michigan has now won three consecutive matchups against rival Ohio State for the first time in more than 25 years.