One of the best rivalries in college football will be rekindled on Saturday with a battle between unbeaten squads. The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines welcome the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes to Ann Arbor for the regular season finale on both sides in a rivalry matchup simply known as The Game. Michigan is 11-0 overall and 6-0 at home this season, with the Wolverines aiming for a third consecutive win in this series. Ohio State is also 11-0 overall, including 8-0 in the Big Ten, and the winner of this matchup will clinch the Big Ten East title and be well on the way to a College Football Playoff berth. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines as he serves the final game of his Big Ten-mandated suspension.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Ann Arbor. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Wolverines as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds. Before making any Michigan vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Michigan and just locked in its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread: Michigan -3.5

Michigan vs. Ohio State over/under: 46.5 points

Michigan vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan -168, Ohio State +142

OSU: The Buckeyes are 7-3-1 against the spread this season

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-5-1 against the spread this season

Michigan vs. Ohio State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Ohio State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State's defense is thoroughly dominant this season. Opponents are scoring only 9.3 points per game against the Buckeyes, No. 2 in FBS, and Ohio State has not allowed more than 17 points in any single game in 2023. The Buckeyes give up points on fewer than 17% of defensive possessions, and Ohio State is yielding only 252.8 total yards per contest. Ohio State leads the country in yards allowed per play (3.99), yards allowed per pass attempt (4.7), and passing yards allowed (144.4 per game), and the Buckeyes are also elite in specialized situations. That includes a 45.5% red zone efficiency mark and allowing opponents to convert only 29.2% of third down chances.

On offense, Ohio State leads the Big Ten in total yards (429.3 per game) and passing yards (283.7 per game), with the Buckeyes generating 24 passing touchdowns against only five interceptions. Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the top skill-position player in the country at wide receiver, and the Buckeyes are converting 45.8% of third down opportunities to keep drives alive on the way to 33.6 points per contest. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's defense is also operating at an exceptionally high level in 2023. The Wolverines are leading the country in scoring defense, giving up only 9.0 points per game. Michigan also leads the nation in scoring percentage allowed (15.7%), red zone percentage allowed (33.3%) and total defense (234.8 yards allowed per game). The Wolverines are also No. 2 in the country in passing yards allowed, giving up fewer than 145 per game, and Michigan has allowed only five passing touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions.

Michigan is in the top 10 in FBS in rushing defense, allowing only 90 yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry, and opponents are giving up an elite 30.3% conversion rate on third downs. Michigan is also No. 1 in the nation in point differential, out-scoring opponents by 29.3 points per game. The Wolverines also have the advantage of playing at home, where they have won all six games this season and out-scored opponents by 29.5 points per contest. That includes only 7.2 points allowed per game in Ann Arbor, and Michigan has won the last two games against Ohio State in impressive fashion. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, predicting a combined 57 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.