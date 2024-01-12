Florida State and head football coach Mike Norvell have agreed to a new contract in the midst of the Seminoles boss being tied to the Alabama coaching search, essentially removing Norvell from consideration to leave for the Crimson Tide. Details of the "enhanced" extension aren't yet official but ESPN reports it will be eight years and pay Norvell more than $10 million annually. Norvell previously signed a contract extension prior to the 2023 season, but after going 13-1 this past fall, he's set to receive yet another salary increase.

Norvell has a 69-32 record in his career as a coach with a 31-17 mark at Florida State after the ACC championship-winning season in 2023. The Seminoles have improved their win count every year under Norvell's guidance, going from three wins in 2020 to five in 2021 before jumping to 10 wins in 2022 and 13 this past year. It was Florida State's first ACC title since 2014 and first New Year's Six bowl appearance since 2016.

"We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience," Norvell said in a statement. "Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent. I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football. We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President McCullough, AD Alford and the Board of Trustees."

Alabama's coaching search in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement has brought about a new round of contracts for many of the sport's top coaches. Getting the news out -- or hinting at it like Norvell did with a statement of commitment posted to social media -- is important for the messaging to recruits, boosters and fans. The Alabama job may be open, but Norvell is focused on the work ahead for 2024 under a new deal in Tallahassee, Florida.

The recruiting dead period ends this weekend, so the work ahead for Norvell immediately will include some time with players he's recruiting to Florida State. With a brand-new contract in place, those questions on the recruiting trail about long-term commitment are going to be a little bit easier to answer.