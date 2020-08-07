Watch Now: UConn Cancels 2020 College Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns ( 3:53 )

Players from the Mountain West have joined those from the Pac-12 and Big Ten in demanding reforms ahead of the 2020 college football season. A group of players called Mountain West United shared a list of "conditions to be agreed upon amongst the conference, coaches, and athletes in order to ensure our health, safety, and well-being" via social media on Thursday night.

The publication of the group's requests came the day after the league announced it will play its usual eight-game slate with schools allowed to play up to two nonconference games. An exact schedule has not been released, but the league's announcement said the earliest play will begin is Sept. 26.

But the Mountain West United campaign asserts there is "too much ambiguity surrounding the state of affairs in this country to demand competition as we know it."

"As the foundation of the entertainment and competition provided by the sport of Gridiron Football, we, the athletes, do not feel safe enough participating in this upcoming season without reform," the group's statement said.

Some of the groups have already been addressed by NCAA guidelines released this week. But here is the full list of requests as made by the Mountain West United group: