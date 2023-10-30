The NFL has threatened legal action against the University of Houston in the form of a cease-and-desist letter over the football program's use of throwback uniforms similar to what the Houston Oilers wore during their "Luv Ya Blue" era, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Chronicle obtained a copy of the NFL's letter via open records request.

The letter cites Houston's "blatant copying" of the Oilers uniforms and also demanded that the school halt sales of any merchandise and remove any social media posts or other branding related to the uniforms. Houston did not explicitly reference the Oilers or "Luv Ya Blue" when it unveiled the uniforms ahead of the season opener against UTSA.

According to the NFL's letter, it notified Houston seven months before the 2023 season began that "we did not consent to the Houston Cougars' use of the uniform at issue or any similar designs." The Tennessee Titans, which played in Houston as the Oilers until the franchise relocated in 1996, wore Oilers throwbacks in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons.

UH's version used a slightly different shade of blue. It does have similar striping on both the helmet and pants and boasts a similar number font with red outlining. The uniforms also had script "Houston" writing on the front of the jersey and on both sides of the helmets rather than the Oilers' iconic oil derrick logo. Houston, which is 3-5 in its first season in the Big 12, beat UTSA 17-14 in the season opener.