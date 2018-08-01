Ohio State places coach Urban Meyer on 'administrative leave' pending investigation
Ryan Day will serve as acting coach while the Buckeyes investigate the situation
Ohio State has placed coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave, the school announced late Wednesday, as a response to a report that made it clear Meyer knew about domestic violence allegations involving former assistant Zach Smith but did not act or remove him from his football programs.
"The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations," Ohio State said in a statement provided to CBS Sports. "During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave. Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation. We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible."
Meyer also released a statement through the university.
"Gene and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion," Meyer said. "This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter."
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.
