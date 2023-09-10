Oklahoma put away SMU down the stretch in a 28-11 home victory on Saturday, but a stir was caused postgame on social media when a photo emerged of ex-Baylor coach Art Briles, the father in-law of Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, walking alongside Lebby on the field while wearing an "OU" logo shirt. Sooners coach Brent Venables, asked about the matter postgame, said he was unaware of the situation until moments before taking the podium.

"I was made aware of it, just before I came in here, that [Briles] was [on the field]," Venables told reporters postgame. "That's being dealt with."

The sight of Briles wearing Oklahoma-branded gear on the field sparked backlash among Sooners fans aware of his embattled past. Briles has not coached at the major collegiate level since he was fired from Baylor in May 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal that rattled the Bears football program. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione condemned Briles in a statement for being allowed onto the field while sporting such clothing, He said the matter was addressed with Oklahoma staff members.

"I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight," Castiglione wrote. "It shouldn't have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I've addressed it with the appropriate staff."

Briles, 67, compiled a 99-65 record as a college coach between stops at Houston (2003-07) and Baylor (2008-15) before his dismissal as Bears coach ahead of the 2016 season. Briles returned to the state of Texas as a high school coach at Mount Vernon from 2019-20. He was set to return to the college ranks in 2022 as the offensive coordinator at Grambling State but resigned shortly after accepting the job amid intense backlash.

Lebby is not Briles' lone family connection to a current Big 12 football coaching staff. Briles' son, Kendal, is in his first season as TCU's offensive coordinator. Each of the two spent time working for Briles during his coaching tenure at Baylor.