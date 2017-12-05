Oklahoma leading rusher Rodney Anderson accused of rape in protective order

A protective order has been issued against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson in Cleveland County (Oklahoma) District Court accusing him of rape. Per the petition, the alleged incident occurred on Nov. 16 at a bar. Oklahoma played at Kansas two days later. A hearing for the emergency protective order, filed by a woman on Monday, will take place on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m, per a court record.

The Tulsa World received a copy of the petition in which the alleged victim writes: "All I remembered from the night was kissing him and vomiting for about 20 minutes. This past weekend, I was talking to a friend about the night and started recalling images and feelings of him forcing his fingers into my vagina and feeling sick, him biting me and me not feeling like I could say anything, and trying to get away from him to put clothes on."

The petition also states the woman planned on taking an Uber home, but that "Rodney's friends insisted that he take me home."

Petitioner who filed EPO against Rodney Anderson concludes in petition: “I remember feeling like I couldn’t get away. He knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety. This happened at my apartment” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 5, 2017

A statement from Anderson's attorney called the allegations "patently false."

NEW: Here's the statement from Anderson per his attorney. pic.twitter.com/oGSkPuWbD1 — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) December 5, 2017

"There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit -- as is the case for Mr. Anderson," the statement reads. "It is incumbent on our community to reserve judgement and to treat this allegation on its own merit. We are confident that when authorities have all of the information surrounding this circumstance, Mr. Anderson will be completely exonerated of any wrongdoing, and he looks forward to the conclusion of this investigation so he can focus on his obligations as a student-athlete."

"We're aware and are gathering more information," Oklahoma football spokesman Michael Houck told the Oklahoman.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the paper that there was a pending case involving Anderson but offered no additional details. Anderson has not been charged with a crime.

Anderson is the leading running back for the Sooners this season with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is a redshirt sophomore, having missed most of the last two seasons with injuries.

No. 2 Oklahoma will play No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1.