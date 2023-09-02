The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners begin their 2023 college football schedule on Saturday. Oklahoma hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the season opener for both programs. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Norman, with Oklahoma leading the all-time series by a 2-0 margin. Arkansas State went 3-9 last season, while Oklahoma struggled to its first losing season since 1998 with a 6-7 overall record.

SportsLine consensus lists the Sooners as 36-point favorites for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 58 in the latest Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma odds. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State spread: Oklahoma -36

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State over/under: 58 points

ASU: The Red Wolves were 7-5 against the spread last season

OKLA: The Sooners were 5-8 against the spread last season

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves have struggled by their previous standards recently, going 5-19 in two seasons under Butch Jones, but there are positive signs in this matchup. Arkansas State led the Sun Belt with only five interceptions thrown a year ago, and the Red Wolves have a budding standout at wide receiver in Corey Rucker. Rucker has more than 1,300 career yards and 15 touchdowns and, after a one-year stop at South Carolina, he returns to Arkansas State to anchor the passing game.

Arkansas State will also face a potentially vulnerable Oklahoma defense that ranked in the bottom three of the Big 12 in total defense (461 yards allowed per game), passing defense (261.5 yards per game), and rushing defense (189.0 yards per game) in 2022. Opponents completed more than 61% of passes against the Sooners last year, and Oklahoma was third-worst in the Big 12 with 30.0 points allowed per game. Arkansas State also has a special teams unit that projects as strong, including a top-four punting average (43.0 yards per attempt) and the No. 2 net punting average (40.0 yards per attempt) in the Sun Belt last season.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma is an offense-first team behind standout quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and the Sooners generated more than 32 points per game last season. While the Sooners have the clear edge on offense, Oklahoma also projects to be solid defensively in this matchup. Oklahoma has seven returning starters on the defensive side, and the program led the Big 12 with 17 interceptions last season. Opponents generated only 18 passing touchdowns against Oklahoma in 2022, and the Sooners were in the top four of the conference with 28 sacks and 21 takeaways.

Veteran linebacker Danny Stutsman is back to anchor the unit, and he led the Big 12 with 125 total tackles and 9.6 tackles per game last season. He also generated 10.5 tackles for loss, and Stutsman is a steadying force. In addition, Oklahoma had the best punting average (46.8) and net punting average (43.1) in the Big 12, and the Sooners will face a shaky Arkansas State offense. The Red Wolves were last in the Sun Belt in total yards (314.8 per game), rushing yards (88.2 per game), yards per carry (2.8), touchdown passes (16), and third down efficiency (29.3%) last season.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 66 points.

