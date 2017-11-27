Ole Miss names interim Matt Luke its permanent coach
Luke will have the interim tag removed after going 6-6 in a tough season for the Rebels
Ole Miss' new coach is its current coach. On Sunday night, Ole Miss plans removed the interim tag from coach Matt Luke's title and made things official.
You would have to think that with the current climate of the coaching carousel, mixed with the possibility of NCAA penalties hanging over the program, Ole Miss felt safer going with the known commodity than hitting the open market for a new coach.
Not that Luke didn't do plenty to earn the job this season. He stepped into a difficult situation following the removal of Hugh Freeze -- one that could have completely fallen apart -- and did an excellent job keeping things together given the circumstances.
The Rebels went 6-6 this season, finishing the regular season with a 31-28 win over rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night. They would be bowl eligible if not for a self-imposed ban.
