SEC fines LSU $100,000 as fans storm the field following win over Georgia football
Somebody could get hurt!
LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium following LSU's 36-16 blowout win over Georgia on Saturday, and it's going to cost LSU. The SEC announced Monday that it had fined LSU $100,000 for a "violation of access to competition area policy."
That's a fancy way of saying "fans running onto the field." I guess you have to use fancy words to justify fining a school $100,000 for having fun. Anyway, the fine is $100,000 because it's LSU's second offense of the sacred violation of access to competition area police with the last one coming following a 10-7 win over Ole Miss in 2014. A 10-7 win may seem like an odd time to storm the field, but Ole Miss was undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country at the time.
If LSU commits a third violation of the access to competition area policy, it will be fined $250,000.
All the fines levied against SEC schools for violating the access to the competition area policy go into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monday After: Michigan's not there yet
A look back at the weekend that was in college football, including Michigan's upset of Wis...
-
Power Rankings: Michigan, Oregon, LSU
The Wolverines, Ducks and Tigers are three teams that shot up the Power Rankings this week
-
Minnesota RB Brooks arrested
Brooks had 369 yards and five touchdowns inn 2017
-
Texas QB Ehlinger has shoulder sprain
Ehlinger has 11 touchdown passes and six touchdown runs in 2018
-
Week 8 odds: Michigan favored over MSU
It's never too early to check out the early lines and prepare your investments
-
Week 7 CFB Players of the Week
It is a quarterback-heavy edition of players of the week