The SEC intends to move forward and play the 2020 college football season. On Monday, the league officially released its retooled 10-game conference schedule. As previously announced, the SEC will begin play on Sept. 26, which would normally be Week 4 of the season.
A number of big-time games have been moved as a result of the adjusted schedule. The Florida-Georgia game, which normally takes place within seven days of Halloween weekend, will instead be played in the new "Week 7" on Nov. 7. The game is still scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida. Speaking of the Gators, their annual rivalry game at Tennessee has been moved to Dec. 5, marking the first time since 2001 that the game will be played in the last week of the season.
Although the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn will stay on Nov. 28, it will no longer be the last regular-season game of the season for either team. The Crimson Tide travel to Arkansas the following week with the Tigers hosting Texas A&M.
Each SEC team has a built-in bye week between Week 5 and Week 7, plus a conference-wide open week on Dec. 12 to accommodate any disruptions that might occur. The SEC Championship Game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will instead be played on Dec. 19.
Check out the full schedule below.
Week 1 (Sept. 26)
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Week 2 (Oct. 3)
Texas A&M at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Missouri at Tennessee
Week 3 (Oct. 10)
Alabama at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Auburn
Tennessee at Georgia
Florida at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Week 4 (Oct. 17)
Georgia at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina
LSU at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Week 5 (Oct. 24)
Alabama at Tennessee
Auburn at Ole Miss
Missouri at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
Byes: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arkansas
Week 6 (Oct. 31)
Mississippi State at Alabama
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Byes: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee
Week 7 (Nov. 7)
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Byes: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri
Week 8 (Nov. 14)
Alabama at LSU
Arkansas at Florida
Auburn at Mississippi State
Georgia at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Week 9 (Nov. 21)
Kentucky at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Tennessee at Auburn
Florida at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Missouri at South Carolina
Week 10 (Nov. 28)
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Missouri
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Week 11 (Dec. 5)
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
The league agreed to its modified schedule at the end of July and announced early in August that team would be given two additional games on top of their normal eight-game conference schedule. Naturally, not everyone came out a winner, and reports indicated that a coaches conference call got "contentious" over some competitive imbalances, if you will.
Still, football is being played -- or at least is planned to, but that's far from a given in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the globe.