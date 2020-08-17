Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The SEC intends to move forward and play the 2020 college football season. On Monday, the league officially released its retooled 10-game conference schedule. As previously announced, the SEC will begin play on Sept. 26, which would normally be Week 4 of the season.

A number of big-time games have been moved as a result of the adjusted schedule. The Florida-Georgia game, which normally takes place within seven days of Halloween weekend, will instead be played in the new "Week 7" on Nov. 7. The game is still scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida. Speaking of the Gators, their annual rivalry game at Tennessee has been moved to Dec. 5, marking the first time since 2001 that the game will be played in the last week of the season.

Although the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn will stay on Nov. 28, it will no longer be the last regular-season game of the season for either team. The Crimson Tide travel to Arkansas the following week with the Tigers hosting Texas A&M.

Each SEC team has a built-in bye week between Week 5 and Week 7, plus a conference-wide open week on Dec. 12 to accommodate any disruptions that might occur. The SEC Championship Game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will instead be played on Dec. 19.

Check out the full schedule below.

Week 1 (Sept. 26)

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Week 2 (Oct. 3)

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

Week 3 (Oct. 10)

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Tennessee at Georgia

Florida at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Week 4 (Oct. 17)

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Week 5 (Oct. 24)

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Byes: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arkansas

Week 6 (Oct. 31)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Byes: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee

Week 7 (Nov. 7)

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Byes: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri

Week 8 (Nov. 14)

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Week 9 (Nov. 21)

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

Week 10 (Nov. 28)

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Week 11 (Dec. 5)

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

The league agreed to its modified schedule at the end of July and announced early in August that team would be given two additional games on top of their normal eight-game conference schedule. Naturally, not everyone came out a winner, and reports indicated that a coaches conference call got "contentious" over some competitive imbalances, if you will.

Still, football is being played -- or at least is planned to, but that's far from a given in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the globe.