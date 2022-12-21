One of college football's worst-kept secrets became reality on Wednesday when Shedeur Sanders, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound former starting quarterback at Jackson State, announced his transfer to Colorado in a video posted to Twitter. Sanders is the son of current Colorado and former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders threw for 3,372 yards with 40 passing touchdowns while rushing for 173 yards with five rushing touchdowns in 2022. He had 349 passing yards and four touchdowns, in addition to one rushing touchdown, in Saturday's loss to NC Central in the Celebration Bowl. He was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

His transfer destination was about as predictable as the sunrise considering his father essentially confirmed it earlier this month when Colorado introduced Coach Prime as the Buffaloes new head football coach.

"This is your quarterback," Sanders said. "He's going to have to earn it, though. Believe that. He's going to have to earn it."

Sanders' transfer is the latest in what will likely be a trend of transfer portal players joining the Buffaloes program.

"We got a few positions already taken care of because I'm bringing my luggage with me. And it's Louis [Vuitton]," said Deion Sanders during his first meeting with his team. "I'm coming. And when I get here, it's going to be changed. So I want y'all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal, and get whatever you're going to get. Because if more of you jump in, the more room you make."

Sanders' brother, Jackson State defensive back Shilo Sanders, also entered the portal on Saturday night. He has yet to make a decision on a destination.