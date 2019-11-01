SMU vs. Memphis odds, predictions, spread: 2019 college football picks from proven model

An American Athletic battle is on tap Saturday between the No. 15 SMU Mustangs and the No. 24 Memphis Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while SMU is 8-0 overall and 4-0 on the road. Memphis is 5-3 against the spread this season, while SMU is 6-2 against the spread. The Tigers are favored by six points in the latest Memphis vs. SMU odds, while the over-under is set at 71.5. Before entering any SMU vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks.

Now, it has simulated Memphis vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in.

Memphis scored with less than five minutes to play and held on late last weekend to nip Tulsa 42-41. Running back Kenneth Gainwell had a stellar game for the Tigers, rushing for 149 yards and three TDs on 24 carries -- including a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Quarterback Brady White went 15-of-25 for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

SMU had a similar struggle last weekend against Houston, ultimately prevailing 34-31. Quarterback Shane Buechele went 20-of-38 for 203 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, and RB Xavier Jones gained 133 yards on 22 carries and scored two TDs. Kevin Robledo nailed two field goals, including a 33-yarder that was the eventual game-winner with 8:56 to play.

Memphis enters the matchup with 38 touchdowns on the season, good for ninth-best in the nation. But SMU is even better, scoring 44 touchdowns, ranking sixth in the country. Memphis is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games, and the total has gone over in six of its' last seven games. SMU is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games, and the total has gone over in seven of its last eight games.

