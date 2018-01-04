Star quarterback Josh Rosen leaving UCLA a year early, declares for NFL Draft

The Rosen One has chosen the NFL.

UCLA QB Josh Rosen did what everybody had been expecting him to do, declaring for the NFL Draft on Wednesday via his Twitter account.

Thankful to be a Bruin pic.twitter.com/iph754UL2b — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) January 3, 2018

Rosen sat out UCLA's Cactus Bowl loss to Kansas State, but did so under doctor's orders. Rosen maintained the entire time he wanted to play in the game, but coming off a concussion in the season finale; doctors felt it was best he sat the game out.

I'm sure NFL teams felt the same way because there's a good chance Rosen will be the first quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen's been groomed since childhood to be a quarterback and came to UCLA as a five-star prospect out of St. John Bosco in California in 2015. In his three seasons with the Bruins, Rosen threw for 8,296 yards, 53 touchdowns and 24 touchdowns in 27 games. This past season, Rosen threw for 2,713 yards and 20 touchdowns, but played in only eight games because of injuries. This after being limited to six games in 2016.