Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. As it so happens, the biggest football game of the year also features a pair of former quarterbacks with ties to the Big 12 and SEC. Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs was once a gunslinger at Texas Tech, while Jalen Hurts of the Eagles ended his collegiate career at Oklahoma after beginning at Alabama. However, only one of the two (Hurts) was a blue-chip recruit.

In fact, out of 11 listed starters on Kansas City's offense, only three were rated as blue-chip recruits. Mahomes, meanwhile, was a three-star prospect, though he was borderline as a top-400 recruit. Philadelphia has six former blue-chip recruits on offense, but balances it out with five starters who were either two-stars or completely unranked -- notably Jason Kelce, who walked on at Cincinnati before becoming an All-Pro center in the pros.

The highest hit rates on recruiting rankings came on defense. Three of the eight starting defensive lineman for the game were former five-stars, while every member of Kansas City's defense was given three stars or higher as prospects. To the contrary, the offensive line is filled with late bloomers. Kelce is one of three Eagles offensive linemen who were unranked coming out of high school. Joe Thuney and Andrew Wylie each ranked as two-stars before landing in Kansas City.

Of course, this list only features starters and not key backups. But while four- and five-star recruits start from ahead, the five unranked prospects starting in the Super Bowl signal an important reminder: No matter where you start, there's always a path to the highest stage.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' offense based on the team's depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite):

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Patrick Mahomes 3 No. 398 No. 22 PRO QB HB Isiah Pacheco 3 No. 665 No. 30 RB FB Michael Burton N/A Unranked Unranked WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 5 No. 21 No. 3 ATH WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3 No. 1,545 No. 218 WR TE Travis Kelce 2 No. 1,583 No. 85 TE LT Orlando Brown 3 No. 453 No. 36 OT LG Joe Thuney 2 No. 1,498 No. 129 OT C Creed Humphrey 4 No. 294 No. 3 OC RG Trey Smith 5 No. 14 No. 4 OT RT Andrew Wylie 2 No. 2,011 No. 193 OT

Now let's take a look at the Chiefs defense:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank DE George Karlaftis 4 No. 59 No. 4 SDE DT Khalen Saunders N/A Unranked Unranked DT Chris Jones 5 No. 18 No. 2 SDE DE Frank Clark 3 No. 692 No. 42 ATH SLB Carlos Dunlap 5 No. 14 No. 2 SDE MLB Nick Bolton 4 No. 1,114 No. 39 ILB WLB Willie Gay Jr. 4 No. 70 No. 3 OLB CB L'Jarius Sneed 3 No. 1,968 No. 141 S CB Trent McDuffie 4 No. 126 No. 12 CB SS Justin Reid 3 No. 366 No. 21 S FS Juan Thornhill 3 No. 676 No. 53 ATH

Let's switch over the the Eagles and check out their offense based on the team's official depth chart:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Jalen Hurts 4 No. 192 No. 4 DUAL QB RB Miles Sanders 5 No. 21 No. 1 RB WR A.J. Brown 4 No. 36 No. 4 WR WR DeVonta Smith 4 No. 62 No. 9 WR WR Quez Watkins 2 No. 2,253 No. 315 WR TE Dallas Goedert N/A Unranked Unranked LT Jordan Mailata N/A Unranked Unranked LG Landon Dickerson 4 No. 31 No. 4 OT C Jason Kelce N/A Unranked Unranked RG Isaac Seumalo 5 No. 28 No. 1 OG RT Lane Johnson N/A Unranked Unranked

And here's the Eagles defense: