Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. As it so happens, the biggest football game of the year also features a pair of former quarterbacks with ties to the Big 12 and SEC. Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs was once a gunslinger at Texas Tech, while Jalen Hurts of the Eagles ended his collegiate career at Oklahoma after beginning at Alabama. However, only one of the two (Hurts) was a blue-chip recruit.
In fact, out of 11 listed starters on Kansas City's offense, only three were rated as blue-chip recruits. Mahomes, meanwhile, was a three-star prospect, though he was borderline as a top-400 recruit. Philadelphia has six former blue-chip recruits on offense, but balances it out with five starters who were either two-stars or completely unranked -- notably Jason Kelce, who walked on at Cincinnati before becoming an All-Pro center in the pros.
The highest hit rates on recruiting rankings came on defense. Three of the eight starting defensive lineman for the game were former five-stars, while every member of Kansas City's defense was given three stars or higher as prospects. To the contrary, the offensive line is filled with late bloomers. Kelce is one of three Eagles offensive linemen who were unranked coming out of high school. Joe Thuney and Andrew Wylie each ranked as two-stars before landing in Kansas City.
Of course, this list only features starters and not key backups. But while four- and five-star recruits start from ahead, the five unranked prospects starting in the Super Bowl signal an important reminder: No matter where you start, there's always a path to the highest stage.
Here's a look at the Chiefs' offense based on the team's depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite):
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
QB Patrick Mahomes
3
No. 398
No. 22 PRO QB
HB Isiah Pacheco
3
No. 665
No. 30 RB
FB Michael Burton
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
5
No. 21
No. 3 ATH
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
3
No. 1,545
No. 218 WR
TE Travis Kelce
2
No. 1,583
No. 85 TE
LT Orlando Brown
3
No. 453
No. 36 OT
LG Joe Thuney
2
No. 1,498
No. 129 OT
C Creed Humphrey
4
No. 294
No. 3 OC
RG Trey Smith
5
No. 14
No. 4 OT
RT Andrew Wylie
2
No. 2,011
No. 193 OT
Now let's take a look at the Chiefs defense:
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
DE George Karlaftis
4
No. 59
No. 4 SDE
DT Khalen Saunders
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
DT Chris Jones
5
No. 18
No. 2 SDE
DE Frank Clark
3
No. 692
No. 42 ATH
SLB Carlos Dunlap
5
No. 14
No. 2 SDE
MLB Nick Bolton
4
No. 1,114
No. 39 ILB
WLB Willie Gay Jr.
4
No. 70
No. 3 OLB
CB L'Jarius Sneed
3
No. 1,968
No. 141 S
CB Trent McDuffie
4
No. 126
No. 12 CB
SS Justin Reid
3
No. 366
No. 21 S
FS Juan Thornhill
3
No. 676
No. 53 ATH
Let's switch over the the Eagles and check out their offense based on the team's official depth chart:
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
QB Jalen Hurts
4
No. 192
No. 4 DUAL QB
RB Miles Sanders
5
No. 21
No. 1 RB
WR A.J. Brown
4
No. 36
No. 4 WR
WR DeVonta Smith
4
No. 62
No. 9 WR
WR Quez Watkins
2
No. 2,253
No. 315 WR
|TE Dallas Goedert
|N/A
|Unranked
|Unranked
LT Jordan Mailata
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
LG Landon Dickerson
4
No. 31
No. 4 OT
C Jason Kelce
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
RG Isaac Seumalo
5
No. 28
No. 1 OG
RT Lane Johnson
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
And here's the Eagles defense:
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
DE Brandon Graham
5
No. 16
No. 3 ILB
DT Fletcher Cox
4
No. 157
No. 11 DT
DT Javon Hargrave
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
DE Josh Sweat
5
No. 8
No. 1 WDE
SLB Haason Reddick
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
MLB T.J. Edwards
2
No. 2,195
No. 180 ATH
WLB Kyzir White
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
CB James Bradberry
2
No. 2,350
No. 156 ATH
CB Darius Slay
3
No. 1,446
No. 161 WR
S Marcus Epps
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
4
No. 42
No. 4 CB
|NCB Avonte Maddox
|3
|No. 1,073
|No. 88 ATH