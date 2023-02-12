patrick-mahomes-texas-tech.jpg
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. As it so happens, the biggest football game of the year also features a pair of former quarterbacks with ties to the Big 12 and SEC. Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs was once a gunslinger at Texas Tech, while Jalen Hurts of the Eagles ended his collegiate career at Oklahoma after beginning at Alabama. However, only one of the two (Hurts) was a blue-chip recruit. 

In fact, out of 11 listed starters on Kansas City's offense, only three were rated as blue-chip recruits. Mahomes, meanwhile, was a three-star prospect, though he was borderline as a top-400 recruit. Philadelphia has six former blue-chip recruits on offense, but balances it out with five starters who were either two-stars or completely unranked -- notably Jason Kelce, who walked on at Cincinnati before becoming an All-Pro center in the pros. 

The highest hit rates on recruiting rankings came on defense. Three of the eight starting defensive lineman for the game were former five-stars, while every member of Kansas City's defense was given three stars or higher as prospects. To the contrary, the offensive line is filled with late bloomers. Kelce is one of three Eagles offensive linemen who were unranked coming out of high school. Joe Thuney and Andrew Wylie each ranked as two-stars before landing in Kansas City. 

Of course, this list only features starters and not key backups. But while four- and five-star recruits start from ahead, the five unranked prospects starting in the Super Bowl signal an important reminder: No matter where you start, there's always a path to the highest stage.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' offense based on the team's depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite):

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

QB Patrick Mahomes

3

No. 398

No. 22 PRO QB

HB Isiah Pacheco

3

No. 665

No. 30 RB

FB Michael Burton

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

5

No. 21

No. 3 ATH

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

3

No. 1,545

No. 218 WR

TE Travis Kelce

2

No. 1,583

No. 85 TE

LT Orlando Brown

3

No. 453

No. 36 OT

LG Joe Thuney

2

No. 1,498

No. 129 OT

C Creed Humphrey

4

No. 294

No. 3 OC

RG Trey Smith

5

No. 14

No. 4 OT

RT Andrew Wylie

2

No. 2,011

No. 193 OT

Now let's take a look at the Chiefs defense:

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

DE George Karlaftis

4

No. 59

No. 4 SDE

DT Khalen Saunders

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

DT Chris Jones

5

No. 18

No. 2 SDE

DE Frank Clark

3

No. 692

No. 42 ATH

SLB Carlos Dunlap

5

No. 14

No. 2 SDE

MLB Nick Bolton

4

No. 1,114

No. 39 ILB

WLB Willie Gay Jr.

4

No. 70

No. 3 OLB

CB L'Jarius Sneed

3

No. 1,968

No. 141 S

CB Trent McDuffie

4

No. 126

No. 12 CB

SS Justin Reid

3

No. 366

No. 21 S

FS Juan Thornhill

3

No. 676

No. 53 ATH

Let's switch over the the Eagles and check out their offense based on the team's official depth chart:

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

QB Jalen Hurts

4

No. 192

No. 4 DUAL QB

RB Miles Sanders

5

No. 21

No. 1 RB

WR A.J. Brown

4

No. 36

No. 4 WR

WR DeVonta Smith

4

No. 62

No. 9 WR

WR Quez Watkins

2

No. 2,253

No. 315 WR

TE Dallas GoedertN/AUnrankedUnranked

LT Jordan Mailata

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

LG Landon Dickerson

4

No. 31

No. 4 OT

C Jason Kelce

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RG Isaac Seumalo

5

No. 28

No. 1 OG

RT Lane Johnson

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

And here's the Eagles defense:

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

DE Brandon Graham

5

No. 16

No. 3 ILB

DT Fletcher Cox

4

No. 157

No. 11 DT

DT Javon Hargrave

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

DE Josh Sweat

5

No. 8

No. 1 WDE

SLB Haason Reddick

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

MLB T.J. Edwards

2

No. 2,195

No. 180 ATH

WLB Kyzir White

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

CB James Bradberry

2

No. 2,350

No. 156 ATH

CB Darius Slay

3

No. 1,446

No. 161 WR

S Marcus Epps

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

4

No. 42

No. 4 CB

NCB Avonte Maddox3No. 1,073No. 88 ATH