Texas A&M vs. Kentucky score: Aggies' OT win ends No. 13 Wildcats' unbeaten season
Kentucky did not run a play in plus territory and running back Benny Snell Jr. failed to break free
Kentucky's unexpected undefeated season has come to an end on Saturday night in College Station, Texas. The No. 13 Wildcats couldn't get anything going on offense in a 20-14 loss to the Aggies that ended in overtime after a 14-14 tie in regulation. Star running back Benny Snell Jr. was held to just 60 yards and, inexplicably, didn't have a single touch in overtime. That was the lowest total for Snell since a 28-27 loss to Florida last season when he rushed for 59 yards.
Instead, Kentucky leaned on quarterback Terry Wilson, but an 8-yard sack on third down pushed the Wildcats back to the 25-yard line. The ensuing 43-yard field goal attempt came up just short -- bouncing off the post in the first OT possession. Texas A&M immediately answered by driving into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.
Kentucky's offensive ineptitude in overtime was magnified in regulation. The Wildcats had just 178 yards and did not run a single snap in Texas A&M territory. The lone play was at the TAMU 48-yard line in the first quarter, but a false start moved the Wildcats back five yards to their 47.
The Aggies didn't fare much better, though quarterback Kellen Mond did have two touchdown passes. Up 14-7 in the fourth quarter, Kentucky got some life off of a fumble scoop-and-score to tie the game at 14. Praise the defenses if you must -- Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, for example, continues to turn heads with his versatility and athleticism -- but this was a poorly played game with missed assignments, penalties galore and turnovers.
Still, Texas A&M will take it. The Aggies get their second conference win and first at home under first-year coach Jimbo Fisher. The loss drops Kentucky to 5-1 with a game against Vanderbilt coming up next.
