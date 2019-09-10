Texas denies LSU coach Ed Orgeron's claim of insufficient air conditioning in visitor's locker room

No. 4 LSU's offense came out hot in Saturday night's 45-38 win over No. 12 Texas at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium with 573 yards that included 471 passing yards from Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow. The offense wasn't the only thing that was hot, though. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Monday during his scheduled press conference that the locker room was pretty toasty as well.

"I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it," he said. "So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn't have air. We had some blowers in there."

Well Monday evening, on the heels of the claim, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement denying the accusations.

Official statement from @_delconte on the visitor locker room. pic.twitter.com/zSdZcfSfSO — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) September 9, 2019

The subject came up Monday when a reporter asked Orgeron about the high number of players who cramped up on a night that saw temperatures flirt with triple-digits throughout the day. Orgeron denied that the stifling locker room had an impact on the cramping, partly because of where his Tigers play and practice.

"I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense," he said. "I think that had a lot to do with it. Although it was hot, I thought -- I think the humidity was like 23 percent. It wasn't like Louisiana. But our guys did cramp up in the second half. We talked about it as a staff that we need to get some IVs, more IVs at halftime. Didn't seem like nobody needed one at that time, but to prevent that, I think that more guys will get IVs at halftime, obviously with the doctor's approval."

LSU jumped up two spots to No. 4 as a result of the win, and now finds itself in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation after two weeks of the season.