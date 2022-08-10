Texas added one of the most talented offensive players left on the board in the 2023 recruiting class, as four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. committed to the Longhorns live on Wednesday. Baxter, a rising senior at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida, picked Texas over Florida, Miami and Texas A&M.

Earning a commitment from Baxter is just another major addition to Texas' star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Longhorns have exploded since landing No. 1 overall commit Arch Manning earlier this offseason. Baxter is the No. 2 running back, the No. 7 player in Florida and the No. 31 overall player in the class, according to 247Sports.

Baxter is the fifth top-50 national recruit to join the Longhorns' class, pushing Texas past Ohio State and Georgia for the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation. The Horns now sit behind No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Alabama in the national rankings with Early Signing Period just four months away.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Baxter boasts an incredible physical frame for a high school athlete. The rising senior ranks as the No. 31 overall recruit and No. 2 running back in the Top247 rankings. Baxter could eventually push for five-star status.

"A potential workhorse on both Saturdays and Sunday," 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins wrote of Baxter while comparing him to Le'Veon Bell. "The type of running back that most defenders dread trying to tackle, especially when he's got a head full of steam. Quick to pick a lane and get to work as he cuts up field in search of greener pastures."