Texas' top returning running back, Chris Warren III, suffers another setback

Texas running back Chris Warren III can't catch a break, it seems. The junior missed most of last season with a year-ending knee injury. Now, his health is again in question. Per first-year Texas coach Tom Herman, Warren is being evaluated for a concussion he sustained Thursday.

There's no word yet on the official prognosis.

Texas RB Chris Warren suffered a concussion on Thursday and is being evaluated, per Tom Herman. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 12, 2017

Texas is looking to replace the production lost by the departure of D'Onta Foreman to the NFL. Foreman rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year and led the nation with 184.4 yards per game. Warren started the 2016 season hot with three touchdowns and a pair of 100-yard games against Cal and Oklahoma State before leaving the latter game with his knee injury.

Warren also battled a hamstring injury during the spring.

Though oft-injured, Warren is Texas' leading returning running back. With injuries at the position being a big part of the offseason for the Longhorns, how the depth chart looks in Week 1 will be a storyline to watch.