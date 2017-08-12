Texas' top returning running back, Chris Warren III, suffers another setback
Warren is being evaluated for a concussion, according to coach Tom Herman
Texas running back Chris Warren III can't catch a break, it seems. The junior missed most of last season with a year-ending knee injury. Now, his health is again in question. Per first-year Texas coach Tom Herman, Warren is being evaluated for a concussion he sustained Thursday.
There's no word yet on the official prognosis.
Texas is looking to replace the production lost by the departure of D'Onta Foreman to the NFL. Foreman rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year and led the nation with 184.4 yards per game. Warren started the 2016 season hot with three touchdowns and a pair of 100-yard games against Cal and Oklahoma State before leaving the latter game with his knee injury.
Warren also battled a hamstring injury during the spring.
Though oft-injured, Warren is Texas' leading returning running back. With injuries at the position being a big part of the offseason for the Longhorns, how the depth chart looks in Week 1 will be a storyline to watch.
-
Saban speaks on Rosen's comments
Time management has become a hot topic this week in the college football world
-
Friday Five: Training camp lies
We know you have to say it, but it doesn't mean we believe it
-
WR James Washington playing through pain
The Cowboys' star had 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016
-
Where's the love for Clemson?
The Tigers deserve more respect around the nation heading into 2017
-
Candid Coaches: Woman as on-field asst?
Coaches overwhelmingly believe that a woman could be an assistant coach in the next decade
-
Inside CFB: Notre Dame hype nonexistent
Plus, can anyone else see Mike Leach as a perfect fit in Oxford?
Add a Comment