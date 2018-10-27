Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Game prediction, pick, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Longhorns and Cowboys are in two different spots coming into their Week 9 game
In the past eight years, Oklahoma State has been one of the Big 12 programs that's enjoyed an increased amount of success while Texas has struggled to return to its championship form. The Cowboys have won six of the last eight against the Longhorns, including the last three games.
But Texas has a different feel to it in 2018. The Longhorns have already picked up huge wins over TCU and Oklahoma on the year, and a win over the Cowboys in Stillwater would only add to their resume as a possible College Football Playoff contender.
Can Oklahoma State right the ship on its season and upset Texas? Let's preview the showdown.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Texas: What's the status of quarterback Sam Ehlinger? The sophomore hurt his shoulder against Baylor, but he is expected to play on Saturday barring any unforeseen setbacks. The question really is whether he's 100 percent and how effective he is. Remember: Ehlinger has a history of lingering injury problems because of his role in the Longhorns' bruising rushing offense. If he re-injures that shoulder, Shane Buechele will see playing time. Buechele doesn't have the mobility that Ehlinger possesses, but he was capable enough against Baylor in Week 7.
Oklahoma State: Coach Mike Gundy isn't panicking, but his team has lost three of four and two of those losses against Kansas State and Texas Tech were by an average of three touchdowns. Gundy is also still leaning on quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who has put up inconsistent numbers, but who has also been under duress on several occasions. The Cowboys' offense has been disjointed and it may be the time when it needs to start winning in spite of it.
Game prediction, picks
Is Ehlinger really ready to go? Texas says he is, but how effective is he? He's been prone to nagging injuries in the past given the physical battering-ram-type attack he brings, so that's something to watch. But it's not like Oklahoma State is better off offensively, either. Both teams will lean on their defenses and the under (the total is at 59.5) is appealing. Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5
What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9, and what title contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, top picks
SportsLine's computer has simulated Notre Dame vs. Navy 10,000 times
-
Georgia vs. Florida live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida battle in the SEC...
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
WATCH: Iowa scores tricky large-man TD
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is mixing it up in Happy Valley
-
Texas A&M vs Miss. St. odds, picks
SportsLine's computer has simulated Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times.
-
Clemson whips Florida State in Tally
Clemson handed Florida State its worst loss in the ACC Atlantic rivalry between the progra...