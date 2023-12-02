The Texas Longhorns play their final Big 12 game when they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Since helping form the Big 12 in 1996, the Longhorns have won the conference title three times (1996, 2005 and '09). But after this season, Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The Longhorns (11-1) enter Saturday's game No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings and with a shot to earn the program's first CFP berth. Meanwhile Oklahoma State (9-3), which started the season 2-2, is looking to complete its remarkable turnaround year with a conference title.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. The Longhorns are 15-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Longhorns -15

Texas vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 55.5 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Longhorns -733, Cowboys +509

TEX: The Longhorns lead the country in red zone defense (0.688)

OSU: Ollie Gordon II leads the nation in rushing yards per game (131.7)

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have one of the country's best defensive players in tackle T'Vondre Sweat. A dancing bear at 6-foot-4 and 362 pounds, Sweat has set career highs in tackles (40), solo tackles (16), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (two) and pass breakups (four), while adding a blocked kick. He has anchored a unit that leads the country in third-down defense (26.3%) and red zone defense (68.8%) and ranks fourth in rushing defense (85.0 yards per game allowed). For his efforts this season, Sweat was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an Outland Trophy finalist.

Sweat and the Texas defense face an Oklahoma State team that has struggled throwing the ball this season. The Cowboys rank 13th in the Big 12 and 108th in the country in pass efficiency (118.6). Quarterback Alan Bowman has thrown 11 interceptions this season, which is tied for the 11th most in the nation. See which team to pick here.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

The Cowboys have arguably the best running back in the country in Gordon II. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound sophomore leads the nation in rushing yards per game (131.7), while ranking second in rushing touchdowns (20) and total touchdowns (21). For his efforts this season, Gordon has been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

In addition, Oklahoma State faces a Texas offense that has sputtered in the red zone all year. The Longhorns are No. 104 in the FBS in red zone offense (0.780). They have scored touchdowns on just 44.0% of red zone trips this season. Only Kent State (38.5), Louisiana-Monroe (40.5) and Iowa (41.2) have been worse. See which team to pick here.

