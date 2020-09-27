Texas Tech inducted former wide receiver Michael Crabtree into its Ring of Honor on Saturday, nearly 12 years after he tore the hearts out of the then-top ranked Texas with his game-winning touchdown catch. A few hours later, the Longhorns returned the favor. Down 56-41 with 3:13 to play, No. 8 Texas reeled off a 22-point comeback that will go down as one of the most incredible endings in the history of this Big 12 rivalry.

It began following a 75-yard SaRodorick Thompson touchdown run that, seemingly, put the Red Raiders in front for good. Texas Tech had been hanging around all day but took a 42-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter and then began pulling away.

Texas Tech, to its credit, was playing well on defense, too. Texas had just 50 yards of offense on 31 plays with three offensive points through the first 26 minutes of the second half. But with the Red Raiders defense clearly gassed, 'Horns quarterback Sam Ehlinger led a quick four-play, 59-yard scoring drive that took just over 30 seconds.

However, with only one timeout and still down eight points, Texas needed an onside kick as well. The Horns got just that courtesy of Cameron Dicker.

Texas had the momentum but still needed to score and get a two-point conversion to tie the game. Ehlinger hit receiver Joshua Moore for the 18-yard touchdown pass and followed it up with a two-point conversion to Brennan Eagles.

Texas Tech still had about 40 seconds to try at least a field goal, but after a long pass to T.J. Vasher was ruled out of bounds, it opted to wind out the clock with a punt as 9 seconds remained. The Longhorns clearly had the advantage going into overtime, and Ehlinger made quick work with another touchdown pass to Moore to go up 62-56.

The Red Raiders had their opportunity to tie the game, but Alan Bowman's pass was intercepted by Caden Sterns to seal the win for Texas. It certainly wasn't the prettiest win for the Longhorns. And after No. 3 Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State earlier in the day, there are some real questions about just how good the Big 12 is this year.

Still, Texas coach Tom Herman will take the win any way he can get it. Ehlinger was clutch throwing and running when he needed to be, and the defense and special teams made some key plays down the stretch. The Horns are 2-0 and will likely stay a top-10 team heading into Week 5.