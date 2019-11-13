Toledo vs. Northern Illinois odds: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from model on 109-75 roll

The Toledo Rockets will try to knock the Northern Illinois Huskies out of the MAC West race when they meet on Wednesday. The Rockets (6-3, 3-2) still have a shot at winning the division, but are in a mix of four teams within a game of the top spot in the MAC West. The Huskies (3-6, 2-3) need to win their last three games and get help to repeat as champs. The game is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET at Toledo's Glass Bowl Stadium. Toledo has won two straight and six of their last eight, while Northern Illinois has split its last four games. The Rockets are favored by 2.5 in the latest Toledo vs. Northern Illinois, while the over-under for total points scored is 53, down two from the opener. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Northern Illinois vs. Toledo picks of your own.

The model knows Toledo is first in the Mid-American Conference and 12th nationally in rushing offense (249.9 yards per game) and second in the MAC in total offense (449.2). The Rockets' offense continues to click despite having three different starters at quarterback this season: Mitchell Guadagni (six games), Eli Peters (two) and Carter Bradley (one).

The Rockets have three wide receivers with at least 20 catches, led by senior Desmond Phillips (28-312-2). Junior Bryce Mitchell has 22 catches for a team-high 431 yards and two TDs, while junior Danzel McKinley-Lewis has 411 yards and one touchdown.

But just because the Rockets have had plenty of success through the years against the Huskies does not guarantee they will cover the Northern Illinois vs. Toledo spread on Wednesday.

That's because the Huskies are no strangers to winning football. NIU has had two straight winning seasons and nine in the past 10 years. The Huskies won last year's meeting with the Rockets 38-15 and have won three of the past four games played at Toledo. Senior quarterback Ross Bowers leads Northern Illinois' offense, completing 151-of-261 passes for 1,947 yards and six touchdowns.

