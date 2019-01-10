Troy names former Auburn and Kansas offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey its new coach
Lindsey was recently named to Les Miles' staff at Kansas
Troy has hired Kansas offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey its new head coach replacing Neal Brown, who took over at West Virginia earlier this month. Lindsey had been at Kansas for only one month with new Jayhawks coach Les Miles. He was the offensive coordinator of the Auburn Tigers from 2017-18.
"Our family is beyond excited to come back home to the state of Alabama and to Troy as we continue to build on the foundation that has been laid for this program," Lindsey said. "I have seen firsthand the passion of Trojan Nation and the student-athletes that represent it. I cannot wait to meet our team and get to work on strengthening our position among the premier Group of Five programs."
He takes over a Troy program that has reached the double-digit win plateau in three straight years under Brown. The Trojans finished 10-3 in 2018 and won the Dollar General Bowl over Buffalo.
"I am excited to welcome Chip and his family back home to Troy to continue our standing as one of the premier Group of Five programs in the nation," athletic director Jeremy McClain said. "Chip is well respected across the state of Alabama and the nation for not only his coaching ability, but also his ability to grow the men in his program and prepare them for life after football. He has a vision and plan for excellence for each segment of this program, and I have the full confidence about the future of Troy football under his leadership."
Lindsey played a big part in Auburn's SEC West title run in 2017 -- his first on The Plains. Then-sophomore quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns, Kerryon Johnson rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns and the Tigers finished third in the SEC in total offense at 451.6 yards per game.
Prior to his time at Auburn, Lindsey served as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State in 2016, Southern Miss from 2014-15 and as an offensive analyst on Auburn's 2013 SEC championship team. He was the head coach at Spain Park High School just outside Birmingham, Alabama, from 2011-12, and has been an assistant coach at six other high schools in the state during his coaching career.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bama WR coach Gattis to be Michigan OC
Jim Harbaugh managed to snag a coach from Nick Saban's staff
-
Ohio State QB Martell in transfer portal
Martell played in six games for the Buckeyes in 2018
-
Florida, Texas make big gains in CBS 129
The Sooners finished at No. 3, ahead of Notre Dame and Ohio State
-
Taggart, Oregon sued by former player
Now coach at Florida State, Taggart led the Ducks in 2017
-
UCF's Milton back in gym after injury
Milton suffered nerve damage and a dislocated knee during a November game against USF
-
Matt Rhule staying at Baylor
The Jets had been interested in the Baylor coach