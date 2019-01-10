Troy names former Auburn and Kansas offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey its new coach

Troy has hired Kansas offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey its new head coach replacing Neal Brown, who took over at West Virginia earlier this month. Lindsey had been at Kansas for only one month with new Jayhawks coach Les Miles. He was the offensive coordinator of the Auburn Tigers from 2017-18.

"Our family is beyond excited to come back home to the state of Alabama and to Troy as we continue to build on the foundation that has been laid for this program," Lindsey said. "I have seen firsthand the passion of Trojan Nation and the student-athletes that represent it. I cannot wait to meet our team and get to work on strengthening our position among the premier Group of Five programs."

He takes over a Troy program that has reached the double-digit win plateau in three straight years under Brown. The Trojans finished 10-3 in 2018 and won the Dollar General Bowl over Buffalo.

"I am excited to welcome Chip and his family back home to Troy to continue our standing as one of the premier Group of Five programs in the nation," athletic director Jeremy McClain said. "Chip is well respected across the state of Alabama and the nation for not only his coaching ability, but also his ability to grow the men in his program and prepare them for life after football. He has a vision and plan for excellence for each segment of this program, and I have the full confidence about the future of Troy football under his leadership."

Lindsey played a big part in Auburn's SEC West title run in 2017 -- his first on The Plains. Then-sophomore quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns, Kerryon Johnson rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns and the Tigers finished third in the SEC in total offense at 451.6 yards per game.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Lindsey served as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State in 2016, Southern Miss from 2014-15 and as an offensive analyst on Auburn's 2013 SEC championship team. He was the head coach at Spain Park High School just outside Birmingham, Alabama, from 2011-12, and has been an assistant coach at six other high schools in the state during his coaching career.