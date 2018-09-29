UCF vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UCF vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
UCF Knights (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)
Current records: UCF 3-0; Pittsburgh 2-2
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Pittsburgh will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on UCF at 3:30 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Pittsburgh and UCF will really light up the scoreboard.
It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 38-35 to North Carolina in their contest last week. Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of Kenny Pickett, who passed for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, UCF had enough points to win and then some against FAU, taking their match 56-36.
UCF's win lifted them to 3-0 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 2-2. In their win, UCF relied heavily on McKenzie Milton, who accumulated 306 passing yards and punched in 3 rushing TDs. Pittsburgh will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Knights are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, UCF is 2-0-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
-
