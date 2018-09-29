UCF vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

UCF Knights (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)

Current records: UCF 3-0; Pittsburgh 2-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Pittsburgh will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on UCF at 3:30 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Pittsburgh and UCF will really light up the scoreboard.

It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 38-35 to North Carolina in their contest last week. Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of Kenny Pickett, who passed for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, UCF had enough points to win and then some against FAU, taking their match 56-36.

UCF's win lifted them to 3-0 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 2-2. In their win, UCF relied heavily on McKenzie Milton, who accumulated 306 passing yards and punched in 3 rushing TDs. Pittsburgh will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida

Spectrum Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Knights are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, UCF is 2-0-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 1-2-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.