UCLA star QB Josh Rosen reportedly plans to sit out the Cactus Bowl

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen will not play in the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State, according to Bruin Report Online. Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman reports that Rosen has been instructed by doctors to sit the game out due to a concussion he suffered during the regular season.

#UCLA star QB Josh Rosen will sit out the Bruins Cactus Bowl game against #KState under doctors orders after suffering a concussion late this season, multiple sources have told me. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 24, 2017

Rosen had been practicing with the team in a limited capacity during the week leading many to believe he would be playing in the season finale, but that's apparently not the case. Rosen has dealt with injuries throughout his college career and sat out the second half of UCLA's regular-season finale against California.

It's also believed that Rosen will not be returning to UCLA next season but instead opt for the NFL Draft. He has not declared for the draft yet, however.

Rosen's decision to sit out will likely draw the "what's this world coming to!?" overreactions we've seen from so many in recent years as more players opt to skip bowl games to stay healthy and prepare for their professional careers. I don't believe there's a wrong decision to be made by any of the players. Unless your team is in the College Football Playoff and playing for a national title, I think each player should make what he believes the best choice is for him.

If a player wants to suit up and play alongside his teammates one last time, terrific, more power to him. If a player would rather not risk injury in a game that won't result in a significant reward and prefers to begin making preparations for his life after college, that's awesome, too. And that's what college is all about, isn't it?

As for what the Bruins do without Rosen, Devon Modster will step into the starting role. The freshman has appeared in four games for the Bruins this season, completing 30 of his 45 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns.