USC quarterback Caleb Williams has risen to superstardom this fall, and he is a finalist for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. NFL teams are already salivating at the thought of drafting Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Williams has been compared to one of the best at the next level.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback coaching guru Tom House said that Williams is the "second coming of Patrick Mahomes." Ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio asked Williams about that comparison, and the USC quarterback believes he could play at that elite level.

"It's pretty cool, I'd say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do," Williams said. "I always said, even in high school, and obviously he's special, but I don't think there's anything I can't do that he's doing out there. I think it's really cool, like I said. I've had comparisons to a bunch of other people, and since I have, Patrick is pretty cool."

Williams was a 247Sports five-star recruit in the 2021 signing class, and he played his true freshman season at Oklahoma, where he eventually wrestled the starting role away from Spencer Rattler.

After the 2021 season, Williams followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, and he led the Trojans to the Pac-12 Championship Game while putting up some gaudy numbers. In 13 games, Williams completed 66.1% of his passes for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also impacted the offense with his legs by rushing for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.