Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson carted off field vs. Old Dominion after suffering ankle injury

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson had to be carted to the locker room with what appeared to be an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Hokies' game against Old Dominion on Saturday.

Josh Jackson down at the end of that first-down run. They're looking at his ankle. #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) September 22, 2018

Jackson was looked at by athletic staff on the sideline for a bit before being loaded onto a cart and taken to the locker room. He would return to the sideline a few minutes later on crutches.

Jackson had been struggling in the game, completing only eight of his 16 pass attempts, but he was making the completions count. He'd thrown for two touchdowns and was averaging 9.4 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 58 yards, and it was on his final run where the injury occurred The Hokies replaced Jackson with Ryan Willis, a junior who has plenty of experience.

While it's Willis' first season at Virginia Tech, he spent two seasons at Kansas, throwing for 432 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At the time Jackson was injured, the Hokies were tied 28-28 with the Monarchs in the fourth quarter. Shortly after he was taken to the locker room, Old Dominion took a 35-28 lead, but Ryan Willis led a touchdown drive of his own to tie the game 35-35 halfway through the fourth quarter.