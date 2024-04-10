Washington running back Tybo Rogers was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of rape, according to King County court documents. He was released the same day after posting a bond of $150,000. The investigation remains open.

Washington suspended Rogers indefinitely following the arrest. The charges allege two separate incidents of assault, one of which was directly reported to the Washington Title IX office and led to a temporary suspension in December, ESPN reports. Both coach Kalen DeBoer and athletic director Troy Dannen have left the program since the incident.

"The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department," Washington said in a statement. "The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested."

ESPN reports the first assault is alleged to have occurred in October 2023 and involved a student at Seattle Central Community College. Weeks later, a University of Washington student reported an assault to the university's Title IX department on Nov. 28.

According to documents obtained by ESPN, Rogers was suspended in late November. He he did not appear on the travel roster for the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, Rogers was active for Washington's run in the College Football Playoff. The university did not confirm the suspension was due to the alleged assaults.

The alleged suspension would have occurred under DeBoer, who left the program in January to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama. New Washington coach Jedd Fisch said his staff was unaware of the allegation until the arrest.

"As soon as we found out about any allegation, we suspended him immediately from the program," Fisch told reporters.

Rogers played in 11 games as a freshman out of Bakersfield, California. He rushed for 184 yards on 44 carries for the Huskies, and received six carries in the College Football Playoff after his suspension.