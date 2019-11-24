WATCH: Boise State busts out Statue of Liberty play for TD, evoking Fiesta Bowl memories

Boise State put itself on the map in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl following the 2006 season when it topped Oklahoma 43-42 on a "Statue of Liberty" play in overtime to cap off an undefeated season. The Broncos channeled their inner Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night vs. Utah State when they used the same play to score on the Aggies.

Jaylon Henderson handed off to George Holani for the 5-yard touchdown to push the Broncos lead to 21-7 late in the first quarter. The resemblance is uncanny -- a fake throw over the middle to a behind-the-back handoff to a running back to the left side.

.@BroncoSportsFB pulls out the STATUE OF LIBERTY 🗽 pic.twitter.com/Xt3XfgIwNG — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 24, 2019

Ian Johnson took the handoff from Jared Zabransky in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl to top Oklahoma and put the Boise State program on the map as the most prominent lower-level FBS program in college football. It not only announced the program as a power, but is widely viewed as one of the best moments in college football history. CBS Sports recently profiled four sides of the Fiesta Bowl story.

If No. 20 Boise State can finish off a one-loss season with the Mountain West title, it'll be in good position to earn a bid to a New Year's Six bowl game.