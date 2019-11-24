WATCH: Boise State busts out Statue of Liberty play for TD, evoking Fiesta Bowl memories
This was a familiar site for college football fans late Saturday night
Boise State put itself on the map in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl following the 2006 season when it topped Oklahoma 43-42 on a "Statue of Liberty" play in overtime to cap off an undefeated season. The Broncos channeled their inner Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night vs. Utah State when they used the same play to score on the Aggies.
Jaylon Henderson handed off to George Holani for the 5-yard touchdown to push the Broncos lead to 21-7 late in the first quarter. The resemblance is uncanny -- a fake throw over the middle to a behind-the-back handoff to a running back to the left side.
Ian Johnson took the handoff from Jared Zabransky in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl to top Oklahoma and put the Boise State program on the map as the most prominent lower-level FBS program in college football. It not only announced the program as a power, but is widely viewed as one of the best moments in college football history. CBS Sports recently profiled four sides of the Fiesta Bowl story.
If No. 20 Boise State can finish off a one-loss season with the Mountain West title, it'll be in good position to earn a bid to a New Year's Six bowl game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Oklahoma beats TCU on controversial spot
Oklahoma was able to run out the clock after getting a controversial first-down spot
-
Ohio State eyes LSU, No. 1 overall spot
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 13 of the 2019 season
-
FIU hands Miami embarrassing loss
The U got taken down on their old stomping grounds in what can be considered its worst loss...
-
LOOK: Shaq returns to LSU for game
Shaq is back home in Baton Rouge this weekend
-
Injured QB able to take one final knee
Youngstown State QB Nathan Mays suffered a broken ankle earlier this month against North Dakota...
-
OSU eyes No. 1 after passing PSU test
A sloppy third quarter put pressure on the Buckeyes, but they emerged with another double-digit...
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Hawaii vs. San Diego State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. San Diego State football game