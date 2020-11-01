Florida quarterback Kyle Trask heaved up a prayer that fell incomplete on the final play of the first half vs. Missouri, and the No. 10 Gators headed to the locker room up 20-7. Before they got there, though, an all-out brawl erupted on the field.

Trask was hit by Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat late after he released the ball, and his offensive linemen came to his defense in a big way. After a brief period of pushing and shoving, punches started flying and the benches emptied. It wasn't just Florida players and Jeffcoat who got into it, either. Multiple fights broke out in the scrum, and Gators coach Dan Mullen got into a shouting match with Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz before referees brought them together too cool them down.

Defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected for Florida, and linebacker Tre Williams was ejected for Mizzou. All players were on both teams were assessed unsportsmanlike penalties, meaning if anybody gets one more before the end of the game, that player will be ejected.

Take a look at how the whole thing went down.

Referees tried to sort things out as best they could. It's safe to say, though, that the SEC office is going to be combing through various angles of the fight in order to find out who needs to be suspended for future games.