WATCH: Kentucky RB Benny Snell breaks school's all-time rushing record on touchdown
Snell needed 107 yards against Penn State to claim the school's top rushing spot
The Citrus Bowl between No. 14 Kentucky and No. 12 Penn State has been full of ups and downs and wild momentum swings, but one of the cooler moments came in the third quarter when Wildcats star running back Benny Snell Jr. rushed for a 12-yard touchdown to put his team up 27-7.
This was no ordinary touchdown, you see. Not only did Snell get his 16th rushing score on the season, it also made him Kentucky's all-time leading rusher, passing the previous mark of 3,835 yards held by Sonny Collins. Snell needed only 107 yards coming into the day to surpass the record and he was certainly on pace to get it, but the fact that it came on that specific play is neat.
Snell has been the rock and sometimes the only means of offense for Kentucky this past season. As he departs for the NFL Draft, he leaves Kentucky as the best running back to come through Lexington. The fact that he was able to go out and break the record in his final game, and on a scoring play, is about as perfect a scenario as you can draw up. Well done.
