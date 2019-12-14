WATCH: Navy pulls out 'Philly Special' in home of Philadelphia Eagles to take lead over Army
The play gave Navy the lead over its rival just before halftime
In last year's annual Army-Navy Game, Navy ran a play with quarterback Malcolm Perry lined up at wide receiver. Perry came toward the backfield, received a pitch and then threw the ball downfield. The pass, however, was underthrown for an incompletion.
Well, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again.
This year, Perry lined up under center and it was a pitch to Chance Warren. Warren's pass wasn't as pretty as Perry's last year, but it was much more effective, finding the arms of Jamale Carothers in the end zone just before halftime to give Navy a 14-7 lead. Navy reached deep down into the bag of tricks to pull out the "Philly Special," the play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots in February 2018. With the Army-Navy Game taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it was a fitting homage by the Midshipmen as they went back up on top on the scoreboard before the half.
Of course, while Perry doesn't get credit for the touchdown pass, he's had a big game of his own. Perry became Navy's single-season rushing record holder in the first half as he's hoping to end Navy's three-game losing streak to Army.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Army-Navy how to watch the 2019 game
The 120th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec....
-
2019 Heisman Trophy ceremony, finalists
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night in New York City
-
Navy vs. Army odds, picks, best bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
Army-Navy Game prediction, picks, odds
The 120th Army-Navy Game concludes the 2019 regular season live this Saturday on CBS
-
WATCH: CBS epic tease for Army-Navy
Watching this epic video will give you chills
-
Army vs. Navy odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Navy vs. Army game 10,000 times.
-
Army vs. Navy 2019 score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the storied Army-Navy rivalry takes place in Philadelphia
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game