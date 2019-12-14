WATCH: Navy pulls out 'Philly Special' in home of Philadelphia Eagles to take lead over Army

In last year's annual Army-Navy Game, Navy ran a play with quarterback Malcolm Perry lined up at wide receiver. Perry came toward the backfield, received a pitch and then threw the ball downfield. The pass, however, was underthrown for an incompletion.

Well, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

THE NAVY SPECIAL IN PHILLY! pic.twitter.com/t63s7hpy6V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

This year, Perry lined up under center and it was a pitch to Chance Warren. Warren's pass wasn't as pretty as Perry's last year, but it was much more effective, finding the arms of Jamale Carothers in the end zone just before halftime to give Navy a 14-7 lead. Navy reached deep down into the bag of tricks to pull out the "Philly Special," the play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots in February 2018. With the Army-Navy Game taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it was a fitting homage by the Midshipmen as they went back up on top on the scoreboard before the half.

Of course, while Perry doesn't get credit for the touchdown pass, he's had a big game of his own. Perry became Navy's single-season rushing record holder in the first half as he's hoping to end Navy's three-game losing streak to Army.